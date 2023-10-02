NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $80.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.85.

NEE stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

