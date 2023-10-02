51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:COE opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%.
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
