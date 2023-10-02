51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

NYSE:COE opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.