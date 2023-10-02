Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.23. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $17.90.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.49%. The company had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
