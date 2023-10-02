GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
Shares of GIGM opened at $1.35 on Friday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia
GigaMedia Company Profile
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
