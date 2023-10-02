GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.35 on Friday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.