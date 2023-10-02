StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.55.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Symbolic Logic
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.