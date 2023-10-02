Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
GNCA stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,873.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Genocea Biosciences
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genocea Biosciences
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.