Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 2.2 %

NAII stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

