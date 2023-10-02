First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. SpectralCast reiterated a reinstates rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.93.

First Horizon Stock Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $11.02 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $209,132,000. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,869,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

