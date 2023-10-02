Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 17.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,640,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,261,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,072 shares of company stock worth $624,917 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISSC. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter worth $987,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 12.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

