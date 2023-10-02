Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Bank of America

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AAP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut Advance Auto Parts from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.16.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.65 per share, with a total value of $499,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $1,323,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $1,855,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,014,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.