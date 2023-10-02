Financial Survey: FiscalNote (NOTE) & The Competition

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) is one of 186 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare FiscalNote to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

FiscalNote has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FiscalNote and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FiscalNote $113.76 million -$218.26 million -0.90 FiscalNote Competitors $2.94 billion $8.39 million 3.41

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FiscalNote’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote. FiscalNote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

42.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of FiscalNote shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FiscalNote and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FiscalNote -180.24% -111.55% -35.74% FiscalNote Competitors -34.83% -174.26% -9.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FiscalNote and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FiscalNote 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote Competitors 720 4654 9259 203 2.60

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.60%. Given FiscalNote’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

FiscalNote competitors beat FiscalNote on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. The company is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

