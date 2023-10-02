Reviewing ASP Isotopes (ASPI) and Its Competitors

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) is one of 17 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ASP Isotopes to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASP Isotopes and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes Competitors 19 316 284 4 2.44

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 24.84%. Given ASP Isotopes’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASP Isotopes has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A -$4.95 million -2.57 ASP Isotopes Competitors $1.35 billion $38.41 million 14.19

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ASP Isotopes’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -116.87% -90.49% ASP Isotopes Competitors -22.44% 7.97% -6.26%

Summary

ASP Isotopes rivals beat ASP Isotopes on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

