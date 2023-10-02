Critical Analysis: Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) vs. YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) and YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Starco Brands and YouGov, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -20.73% -17.69% -9.45% YouGov N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and YouGov’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Starco Brands and YouGov’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million 8.40 $810,000.00 ($0.01) -14.00 YouGov N/A N/A N/A $0.00 2,612.50

Starco Brands has higher revenue and earnings than YouGov. Starco Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YouGov, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.5% of YouGov shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YouGov beats Starco Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

(Get Free Report)

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About YouGov

(Get Free Report)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. YouGov plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.