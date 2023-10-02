Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $247.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $250.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $204.58 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.37.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.12%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock valued at $768,152. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

