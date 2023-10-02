Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTC. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $40.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

