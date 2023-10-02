Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTC. TheStreet cut shares of LTC Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.63.
LTC Properties Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LTC Properties
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.
