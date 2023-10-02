NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

NYSE NNVC opened at $1.34 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NanoViricides by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.