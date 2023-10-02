Barclays Initiates Coverage on National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.19) to GBX 1,050 ($12.82) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,176.25.

Get National Grid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGG

National Grid Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

NYSE NGG opened at $60.63 on Thursday. National Grid has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in National Grid by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $49,508,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.