Mizuho Lowers NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $40.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $86.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NEP. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.69.

Shares of NEP opened at $29.70 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 202.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

