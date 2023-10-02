Critical Contrast: NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) and Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoGames and Atlanta Braves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get NeoGames alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $165.70 million 5.46 -$18.97 million ($0.41) -65.85 Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlanta Braves has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeoGames.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.7% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Atlanta Braves shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoGames and Atlanta Braves, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 1 5 0 0 1.83 Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeoGames presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.81%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and Atlanta Braves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -6.03% 12.21% 3.75% Atlanta Braves N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlanta Braves beats NeoGames on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGames

(Get Free Report)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platform services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.