Contrasting Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) and Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA)

Galapagos and Eterna Therapeutics are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Galapagos and Eterna Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galapagos 0 7 1 0 2.13 Eterna Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Galapagos presently has a consensus price target of $74.53, suggesting a potential upside of 115.73%. Given Galapagos’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Galapagos is more favorable than Eterna Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galapagos -27.04% -2.86% -1.57% Eterna Therapeutics N/A -270.24% -82.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galapagos and Eterna Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Galapagos and Eterna Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galapagos $532.48 million 4.28 -$229.68 million ($2.38) -14.52 Eterna Therapeutics $5.80 million 2.03 -$24.58 million ($5.64) -0.39

Eterna Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galapagos. Galapagos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eterna Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Galapagos has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eterna Therapeutics has a beta of 4.27, suggesting that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Galapagos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Galapagos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Eterna Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Galapagos beats Eterna Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis. The company's pipeline products also comprise GLPG3667 that has completed Phase 1b trial; and GLPG5101 and GLPG5201, CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactures at point-of-care, that is in Phase I/II in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.à r.l.; and Novartis Pharma AG. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease. The company was formerly known as Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Eterna Therapeutics Inc. in October 2022. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

