Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) vs. MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Head to Head Survey

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and MidWestOne Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.49 billion 1.89 $332.48 million $7.00 8.41 MidWestOne Financial Group $244.28 million 1.31 $60.83 million $2.76 7.37

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 2 3 2 1 2.25 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $63.25, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. MidWestOne Financial Group has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.57%. Given MidWestOne Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MidWestOne Financial Group is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 19.60% 7.23% 0.68% MidWestOne Financial Group 16.72% 10.81% 0.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts. The company provides commercial, real estate, agricultural, credit card, and consumer loans; and financing arrangements including brokered deposits, term debt, subordinated debt, and equity. In addition, it offers trust and investment services, which includes administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships; property and farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, financial planning, and custodial services; and licensed brokers services including securities trading, financial planning, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempt, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, debit cards, automated teller machines, and safe deposit boxes. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

