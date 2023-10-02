Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.06 on Friday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

About Educational Development

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

