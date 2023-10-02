Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.06 on Friday. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.92.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.