StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.66.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
