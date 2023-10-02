StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.30. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

Dynatronics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

