Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

