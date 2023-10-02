Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CYCC stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.