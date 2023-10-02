Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

