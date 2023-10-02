American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $403.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 173,902 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 199,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 47,335 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

