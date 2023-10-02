Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATSG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $529.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

