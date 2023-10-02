Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,400.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,194.67.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,083.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,090.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2,807.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

