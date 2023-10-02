Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.