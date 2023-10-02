Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.06.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
