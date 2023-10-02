StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
AEY stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.54. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.