StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

AEY stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.54. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.