Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 20,676 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 81,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,990,486.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 20,676 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $56,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,231,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,945.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 185,998 shares of company stock worth $489,265. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

