Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
