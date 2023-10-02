Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth $30,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

