BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $79.98 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $531.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $1,338,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in BOK Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 714,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,715,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

