StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

APWC opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Institutional Trading of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

