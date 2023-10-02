JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.43.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,809,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

