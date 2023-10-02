Meta Platforms’ (META) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on META. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.34.

Shares of META opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average is $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

