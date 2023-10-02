Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Editas Medicine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $636.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The company’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,263 shares of company stock worth $46,111 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 325.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,056,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 808,302 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 11.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

