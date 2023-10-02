Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.52.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $177.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $242.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.49.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.49). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $766,085.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,002.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.