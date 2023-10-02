Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.20.

FUSN stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.16 and a current ratio of 12.16. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $179.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -1.20.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26,656.52% and a negative return on equity of 52.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,405,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,300,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

