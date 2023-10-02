Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $160.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $127.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.05. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,699,728. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

