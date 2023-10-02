Evercore ISI Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.54.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.27. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC raised its position in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

