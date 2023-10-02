NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $56.98 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.