JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $380.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.34.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $300.21 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $772.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

