Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

GALT stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

