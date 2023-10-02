Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $175.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.22.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $108.96 on Thursday. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $186.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $601,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,461,418.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

