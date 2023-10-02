First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get First United alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FUNC

First United Price Performance

First United stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. First United has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $20.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). First United had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First United will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. First United’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First United by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First United by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First United

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.