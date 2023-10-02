Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE:EHC opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $72.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 285,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

