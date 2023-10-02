Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $375.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.34.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $300.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day moving average of $268.04. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.