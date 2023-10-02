NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

